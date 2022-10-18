13 miles of new trails opens in Cook County for mountain bikers, trail runners

Mountain bike riders and trail runners can take on a new challenge among the woodlands, grasslands and wetlands of Hoffman Estates.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning to mark the opening of a new single-track trail system in the 1,800-acre Paul Douglas Forest Preserve, officials said in a statement.

Following the success of the popular Palos Preserves single-track trails in southwest Cook County, the new location features multiple loops for trail users of all experience levels, the statement said.

(Forest Preserves of Cook County)

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A total of 13.3 miles of single-track trails are now open at Paul Douglas, and an additional 3.8 miles is under construction on the east side of the preserve, according to officials.