13 more employees at Cook County chief judge's office test positive for coronavirus

A judge and 12 more employees at the Cook County chief judge’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, the judge’s office reported Tuesday.

The judge works out of the Markham Courthouse. The other employees include a court reporter at the Bridgeview Courthouse; an administrative staff member at the Daley Center; a staff attorney at the Criminal Courthouse Administration Building; an adult probation officer at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse; and two employees in the public guardian’s office at the Cook County Juvenile Center.

These 13 additional cases bring the total number of employees infected with COVID-19 to 180 since the start of the pandemic, the judge’s office said.

The Juvenile Temporary Detention Center also reported six new staff cases, bringing the total JTDC count to 64 resident cases and 79 staff cases since the start of the pandemic, the judge’s office said in a statement.