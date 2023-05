A 13-year-old boy was shot as he walked into a residential building in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Saturday with a man who was also shot.

Chicago police said the boy and man, 40, were shot at about 7:10 p.m. on West Potomac near Spaulding.

The boy was hit in the right leg; the man was shot in the arm.

They were both hospitalized in good condition.