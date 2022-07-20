13-year-old boy in custody after allegedly carjacking delivery driver in East Garfield Park: police

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly carjacking a food delivery driver in East Garfield Park on Wednesday.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, got out of her vehicle about 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Christiana Avenue when the teen allegedly struck her before getting in the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The teen allegedly drove off with two children, a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, in the vehicle, police said. Moments later, the teen ran out of the vehicle while it was in motion and was taken into custody.

Police said the vehicle went over a curb and struck a fence. No injuries were reported.

Charges are pending.