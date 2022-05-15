Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old boy shot while standing on sidewalk in South Shore

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Shore
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot while standing on the sidewalk in South Shore Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of South Essex.

The teen was standing with a group of people on the sidewalk at about 1:43 a.m. when shots were fired by an unknown offender.

He was shot in the buttocks, and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody. 