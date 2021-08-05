13-year-old boy, teen wounded on the West Side

A 13-year-old boy and another teen were shot as they sat in a parked car in East Garfield Park on the West Side Wednesday evening.

The attack happened around 7 p.m. in the first block of North Hamlin Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The 13-year-old was shot in his neck and a 19-year-old man was hit in his left hand, police said. Both were dropped off by a friend at Rush University Medical Center, where the 19-year-old’s condition was stabilized, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The 13-year-old was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one was in custody.