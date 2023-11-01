13-year-old girl, man arrested in South Chicago armed carjacking

article

A 13-year-old girl was arrested with a man in connection to an armed carjacking in South Chicago Tuesday morning.

Police say Jamia Little, 19, of Chicago, and a young girl were arrested at 10:10 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Essex Avenue.

The pair was accused of taking a vehicle from a 44-year-old woman just moments ealier while armed with a dangerous weapon.

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of East 83rd Street.

Little's detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.