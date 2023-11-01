13-year-old girl, man arrested in South Chicago armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old girl was arrested with a man in connection to an armed carjacking in South Chicago Tuesday morning.
Police say Jamia Little, 19, of Chicago, and a young girl were arrested at 10:10 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Essex Avenue.
The pair was accused of taking a vehicle from a 44-year-old woman just moments ealier while armed with a dangerous weapon.
The incident occurred in the 2900 block of East 83rd Street.
Little's detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.
No additional information is available at this time.