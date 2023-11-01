Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old girl, man arrested in South Chicago armed carjacking

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Jamia Little (CPD)

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old girl was arrested with a man in connection to an armed carjacking in South Chicago Tuesday morning. 

Police say Jamia Little, 19, of Chicago, and a young girl were arrested at 10:10 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Essex Avenue. 

The pair was accused of taking a vehicle from a 44-year-old woman just moments ealier while armed with a dangerous weapon. 

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of East 83rd Street. 

Little's detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. 

No additional information is available at this time. 