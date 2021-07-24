13-year-old girl reported missing from Douglas

article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Douglas on the South Side.

Angelina Braggs was last seen Friday in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street, according to Chicago police.

Braggs was wearing a black shirt, black shorts with white stripes and black crocs, police said.

She is 5-foot-5 and 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266