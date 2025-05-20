Chicago man charged in fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy, police say

The Brief A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. Back in March, the boy was shot in the chest inside an Englewood home and died. Kemonte Rice was charged with child endangerment and obstruction of justice.



A 25-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy inside a home in the Englewood neighborhood in March.

Kemonte Rice was charged with felony child endangerment and obstruction of justice, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Kemonte Rice (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

On March 24, the 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest inside the home in the 500 block of West 65th Place, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died. A person of interest was taken into custody after the shooting.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the boy’s death a homicide. The agency identified him as Tawon Tribble.

Rice was arrested by members of the Area One Homicide Investigative Support Team on Monday afternoon in the 8100 block of South Ashland Avenue.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify what led to the shooting or why exactly Rice was charged.

What's next:

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.