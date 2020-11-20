Expand / Collapse search
13,012 cases of COVID-19, 126 deaths reported in Illinois

By Associated Press
Coronavirus in Chicago
Associated Press
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 14,612 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 168 new deaths.

The health department on Friday reported 634,395 coronavirus cases in Illinois, including 11,304 deaths.

The new cases were reported the day Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Tier 3 coronavirus mitigation plan took effect.

That means Illinois' museums, theaters and casinos will be closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The plan also limits capacity at retailers to 25%, with groceries and pharmacies limited to 50% capacity.

The latest cases reported were the result of 116,024 administered tests. Illinois' seven-day positivity rate was 11.5%.