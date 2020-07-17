1,384 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

Illinois health officials on Friday announced another 1,384 new cases of the coronavirus and an additional 22 deaths.

The announcement continues an upward trend in cases since last week.

There are now 7,272 deaths and 159,334 total cases confirmed statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state also said it tested more than 40,000 on Thursday for COVID-19, the second consecutive day that Illinois hit that mark.

The state’s seven-day, rolling positivity rate is now 3.0%, down from 3.1% on Thursday, but still higher than a week ago, when it was 2.6%.

Of the newly reported deaths, 14 of them were in Cook County.