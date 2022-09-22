14-year-old among 2 charged in Humboldt Park carjacking

Two teenage boys are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Wednesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The teens, 14 and 17, are accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 31-year-old man around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police officers spotted the stolen car in traffic and initiated a traffic stop when the teens got out of the car and fled on foot, police said.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody in the 3500 block of West Roosevelt Road, and the 17-year-old was arrested one block away to the west.

Each boy faces one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and possesion of a stolen vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.