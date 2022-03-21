14-year-old among 3 who accidentally shot themselves overnight in Chicago

A 14-year-old and two other people accidentally shot themselves during a four-hour period from Sunday to Monday across Chicago's South Side.

The boy was sitting inside a South Shore restaurant around 9:33 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street when he accidentally fired a gun, hitting himself in the leg, police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Comers Children Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No gun was recovered from the scene.

Roughly an hour later, a 26-year-old accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun and shot himself in the hand in the 10700 block of South Eberhart Avenue, police said.

He was transported to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Around 12: 45 a.m., a man was in a home in the 7000 block of South Clyde Avenue when he accidentally shot a handgun, striking himself in the leg, police said.

The 35-year-old walked into the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No gun was recovered and Area One detectives are investigating.