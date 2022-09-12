14-year-old boy among 2 shot overnight in Englewood

Two teens were shot and hospitalized early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The pair, 14 and 18, were walking on a sidewalk around 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue when someone in black SUV started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The 14-year-old was struck in the leg and the 18-year-old was shot in the right foot, police said.

They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.