14-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head in Chicago

A 14-year-old boy has died days after he was shot twice in the head while sitting in a parked car Thursday morning in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The teen, who hasn’t been identified, was sitting in the car with a 29-year-old man around 12:10 a.m. when someone in another car opened fire in the 1600 block of West Waseca Place, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Roseland Hospital by a family member and then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

He was pronounced dead Saturday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man in the car suffered a graze wound to his head and declined medical treatment.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

