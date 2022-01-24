14-year-old boy reported missing from Portage Park

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a boy who was reported missing from Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Angel Villareal, 14, was last seen Saturday in his home in the 5400 block of West Warwick Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.