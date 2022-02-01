14-year-old boy shot in Morgan Park

A teenager was shot Monday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 14-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Racine Avenue when he was struck by gunfire in the leg, police said.

He was taken by a family member to Roseland Community Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP