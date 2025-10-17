14-year-old boy shot outside downtown Chicago McDonald’s, police say

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg near a McDonald’s in the 100 block of South Wells Street in the Loop around 4:19 p.m. Friday. The teen was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and was listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.



A 14-year-old was injured during a shooting outside a McDonald's in downtown Chicago on Friday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 4:19 p.m., an unknown offender fired shots near the teenage boy, who was standing near the sidewalk in the 100 block of S. Wells Street outside the restaurant.

The teen was shot in the leg and taken to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, initially listed in stable condition, Chicago police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.