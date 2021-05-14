14-year-old girl shot while standing outside in Englewood

A 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting early Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

The girl was standing outside about 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of West 61st Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

She suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital but set to be transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago police said. She was listed in fair condition, according to police.

There is no one in custody, police said.

A couple of hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in West Englewood. He was struck in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Two more teenagers were shot about 6:40 p.m. in West Englewood. A 16-year-old was struck in the abdomen and the other, 15, was shot in the arm, police said.

The boys walked to Holy Cross Hospital and were transferred to a nearby trauma center where their conditions were stabilized, according to police.