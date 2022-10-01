14-year-old shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot Saturday night in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, including a teenage boy.
One victim, a 14-year-old boy, was shot in the shoulder and hospitalized in good condition.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
The other victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the thigh and hospitalized in good condition.
Police said the shots came from a car along South Dobson near 72nd at about 6:30 p.m.
No one is in custody.