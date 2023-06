A teen was shot in East Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:55 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Adams when he was shot in the legs by gunfire, police said.

He also sustained a graze wound to the head.

The boy was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are currently in custody. Area detectives are investigating.