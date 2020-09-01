1,492 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials Tuesday reported another 1,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while 39 more people have died.

Tuesday marks the 42nd consecutive day the state has recorded a four-digit daily caseload. This month, Illinois has recorded 2,000 or more cases in a day eight times.

The state’s total now stands at 236,515 cases and 8,054 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public health.

The state’s positivity rate crept up from Monday to 4.3%.

As of Monday night, 1,513 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19 of which 362 patients were in the ICU and 146 were on ventilators, the health department said.