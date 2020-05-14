15 shot, 1 killed, Wednesday in Chicago

article

Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

He was sitting in a vehicle at 5:56 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street when two people walked up and started shooting into the vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The man was hit in the head and body and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 22-year-old man was shot while riding in a vehicle in Austin on the West Side.

He was traveling about 9:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Thomas Street when someone opened fire from the street, police said.

The man was struck in the hand and the vehicle crashed, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

She was in her vehicle about 8:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Kedzie Avenue when shots rang out as a black sedan passed, police said.

The woman was grazed on her right ear and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

Someone shot him in the arm just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of North Lockwood Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

She was walking about 6:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 15th Street when a male approached and fired shots at her, police said.

She was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side.

They were waiting for a bus about 4:40 p.m. in the 700 block of East 87th Street when someone approached them and opened fire, police said.

A 28-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other man, 53, was hit in the leg and stabilized at the same hospital.

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were standing outside about 4:15 p.m. when a green vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue, according to police.

A 23-year-old man was hit in the head and chest and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The other man, 22, was shot in the right hand and grazed on the head, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized.

A 32-year-old man was accidentally shot by someone he knows in Stony Island Park on the South Side.

He was shot in the foot at 1:51 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Bennett Avenue, according to police.

He went to Trinity Hospital on his own and his condition was stabilized, police said. He told investigators the shooting was an accidental discharge by an acquaintance.

A 25-year-old man was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

about 6:40 a.m. he was sitting outside in the 4500 block of West Monroe Street, when three males approached him and opened fire, police said.

He was struck in the left calf and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in Austin on the West Side.

About 3:40 a.m. she was standing on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Laramie Avenue, when a male fired shots at her, police said.

She was struck in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said. She is in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was carjacked and shot in Englewood on the South Side.

About 2:10 a.m., he was in sitting in his 2017 Hyundai Sonata in the 5500 block of South Ashland Avenue when two males forced him from the car at gunpoint, police said. He was shot in the right shoulder during a brief struggle with one of the suspects.

The two males sped off in the man’s car but it was later found abandoned in the 5500 block of South Justine Avenue, police said.

The 26-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. He is in good condition.

A 23-year-old man walked into a South Shore hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man told officers he was on the sidewalk about 1:20 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, police said. The location of the shooting is not known.

He walked into Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg, police said, and was in good condition.

A 22-year-old woman was shot inside an apartment in Austin on the West Side.

About 1:25 a.m., she was in a first-floor apartment in the 4800 block of West Adams Street when she got into an argument with an 18-year-old woman who shot her in the chest, police said.

She was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The 18-year-old alleged shooter is in custody.

The shooting is believed to be domestic-related, according to a police source.

Twelve people were shot and two killed Tuesday in Chicago.