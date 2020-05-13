2 shot while waiting for bus in Chatham

article

Two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side.

They were waiting for a bus about 4:40 p.m. in the 700 block of East 87th Street when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other man, 53, was hit in the leg and stabilized at the same hospital.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.