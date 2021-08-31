15 shot, 2 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Two people were killed, and thirteen others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a man who was shot and killed after a gunman forced his way into a South Shore home on the South Side.

The 55-year-old man was attacked about 1:50 a.m. after responding to loud knocking at his door in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive, Chicago police said. The man was shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

Later that evening, a man was killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting in Roseland on the Far South Side. They were standing outside about 8:50 p.m. in the 400 block of East 111th Street when someone inside a black car opened fire, police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified. Another man, 54, was struck in the wrist and self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition. A third man, 30, was shot in the foot and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

In non-fatal shootings, a teen boy was shot in Burnside on the South Side. About 11:10 p.m., the 17-year-old boy was standing in the 500 block of East 92nd Street, when he heard several shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the thigh, and taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side. The teen was traveling in a ride-share bicycle about 6:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man was shot while entering his home in Gresham on the Far South Side. The 26-year-old was shot in the thigh about 2:35 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Honore Street, Chicago. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Five others were wounded in shooting citywide.

Six people were killed, and Forty-nine others were wounded in shootings last weekend citywide.