15 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday across Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The most recent reported fatal shooting killed a 64-year-old gas station owner who was struck by a stray bullet after gunmen opened fire in West Town, also wounding a 17-year-old boy.

Surveillance footage shows four males get out of a black Lexus about 10:35 a.m. in the 100 block of North Western Avenue and open fire, Chicago police said.

As the shooting unfolded, the 64-year-old BP gas station owner was unloading items from the trunk of a car, according to a police source.

Police said the man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The teen suffered two gunshot wounds to his left bicep and took himself to the same hospital, police said. It’s unclear if he was the intended target.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in Homan Square on the West Side.

About 12:30 a.m. he was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 600 block of South Spaulding Avenue, when he was shot, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as being Darryl Barfield. He lived in Homan Square.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were shot in Austin on the West Side.

They were shot while standing outside with a group about 10:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Mango Avenue, police said.

One man, 19, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with gunshot wounds to his arm and foot, police said. The other man, 30, was struck in the leg and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

Both men were in good condition, police said.

About thirty minutes prior a 17-year-old boy was wounded when he was shot in West Town.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 9:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Erie Street when someone in a black car fired shots, police said. The boy was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Thirty minutes before then an 18-year-old man was wounded in South Chicago.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 9:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Escanaba Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The man was hit in the armpit and was taken to South Shore Hospital in fair condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was getting out of a vehicle about 8:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Spaulding Avenue when someone in another vehicle shot him in the ankle, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

At the same time in South Chicago, a woman was shot.

The 31-year-old was shot in the hand about 8:50 p.m. during an argument in a home in the 9100 block of South Brandon Avenue, police said.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

About 7 p.m., the 40-year-old was in the 1200 block of West 74th Street when he was shot in the hand, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was wounded when she was shot in Roseland on the South Side.

She was sitting on a porch about 4:33 p.m. in the 700 block of East 105th Street when she heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The woman was hit in the foot, and her condition was stabilized at Roseland Hospital.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 24-year-old man in Canaryville on the South Side.

Just after midnight he was walking in the 500 block of West 43rd Street, when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the buttocks and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Three other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

