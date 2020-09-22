14 shot, 3 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Fourteen people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.

The day’s most recent reported fatal shooting killed a 17-year-old boy in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

He was standing in an alley about 2:50 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue when someone fired shots, according to a statement from Chicago police.

His friends nearby heard him call for help and they called 911, police spokeswoman Sally Bown said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Arturo Munoz of Evanston.

About thirty minutes prior a man was shot to death and another was injured in North Park on the Northwest Side.

They were sitting in a parked vehicle at 2:13 a.m. when someone fired shots in the 3400 block of West Carmen Avenue, according to police. They drove themselves to Swedish Covenant Hospital.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the head and died at the hospital, police said.

He was identified as Eduardo Triano of Cicero, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

He was parking his vehicle about 1:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Nagle Avenue when someone in a white sedan fired shots, police said. The man was shot multiple times and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Nabil Marhouar of Dunning.

In non-fatal shootings, a 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

She was standing in a hallway of an apartment building about 9:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East 81st Street when a male suspect fired shots, hitting her in the abdomen, police said.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

About an hour prior three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were shot in Fifth City on the West Side.

They were on the street about 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Van Buren Street when gunfire erupted, police said.

The girl, who was inside a vehicle, was hit in the knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were standing outside when they were shot, police said. The man was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The woman was struck in the back and leg, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Two men were shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 6:15 p.m., the men, 28 and 31, were in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard when they heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The older man was hit in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The younger man was shot in the armpit area and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Minutes prior a 15-year-old boy was wounded when he was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

He was on the street about 6:08 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Morgan Street when someone in a vehicle shot him in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in Austin on the West Side.

He was shot about 11:40 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.

He showed up at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, hand and finger, police said. He was listed in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in his earlobe Monday morning in Rogers Park.

He was inside a vehicle about 9:05 a.m. while speaking with three or four males standing outside in the 2000 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago police said.

One of the males in the group pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. They ran off down an alley.

The 21-year-old took himself to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was treated for a gunshot wound, police said. He was listed in good condition.

The day’s first reported shooting injured a 35-year-old man near Goose Island on the Near North Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk at 3:11 a.m. in the 600 block of West Division Street when a male fired shots, police said.

The man was hit in the left foot and someone drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Forty-five people were shot, ten of them fatally, last weekend in Chicago.