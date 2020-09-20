45 shot, 10 fatally, across Chicago this weekend

Ten people were killed and 35 others, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured by gunfire this weekend across Chicago.

The weekend, which lasted from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, was less deadly than the previous weekend, which saw 12 killed and 42 wounded during the same timeframe.

But, overall, shootings and murders are up 50% compared to last year, according to Chicago Police Department statistics. Through Sept. 13, police have recorded 544 murders in 2020 compared to 364 murders during the same time in 2019.

The same increase applies to shootings. The city has seen more than 2,220 shootings in 2020 compared to about 1,500 over the same time in 2019, according to the statistics.

The deadliest periods this weekend were Monday morning and Sunday, which each saw three fatal shootings. Saturday saw only one fatal shooting, while Friday evening saw two fatal shootings.

All of this weekend’s homicide victims were males between 17 and 47 years old. Five of them were in their 20s.

Monday morning

This weekend’s latest fatal attack left a 17-year-old boy dead early Monday in West Rogers Park on the North Side. He was standing in an alley about 2:50 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police. He was hit in the back and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died.

A man was shot to death and another was injured less than an hour earlier in North Park on the Northwest Side. They were sitting in a parked vehicle at 2:13 a.m. when someone fired shots in the 3400 block of West Carmen Avenue, according to police. They drove themselves to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head was pronounced dead. The other man, 24, was shot in the back and right hand and was listed in fair condition.

Another man was killed about half an hour before that in Dunning on the Northwest Side. The 29-year-old was parking his vehicle about 1:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Nagle Avenue when someone in a white sedan fired shots, police said. He was shot multiple times and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sunday

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Lithuanian Plaza on the Southwest Side. He was shot about 1:05 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

On Sunday morning, a 46-year-old man was shot to death in Lawndale on the West Side. About 9:50 a.m., he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road, talking to someone standing on the passenger side, when someone wearing a black surgical mask and a black hoodie with a design on it fired shots at him, police said. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in South Chicago. The 39-year-old was walking about 3:10 a.m. in the 7900 block of South South Chicago Avenue when a male shot him in the neck, police said. He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

Saturday

Less than an hour before that, another shooting left four people wounded in West Englewood on the South Side. The group was standing outside about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. Darrell Rushing, 44, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Another man, 38, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle, and his condition was stabilized. A 23-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 39-year-old woman was shot in the calf. Both were stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Earlier, a 30-year-old man was gunned down in Lawndale on the West Side. About 4:30 p.m., Sharn Green was shot in the head and chest about 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Avers Avenue, authorities said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Friday night

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Austin on the West Side. He was found in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds to his chest and face about 10:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Midway Park, police said. A male had apparently walked up to the vehicle and fired several shots, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting left a 24-year-old man dead in South Chicago. Isaiah Armstrong was found unresponsive about 5:40 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Escanaba Avenue, authorities said. He had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Calumet Heights.

Nonfatal shootings

The weekend’s youngest victim was a teenage boy critically wounded early Saturday in South Chicago. The 16-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Monroe Street when someone fired shots from a dark blue vehicle in an alley, according to police. He was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Three people were shot in a single attack Saturday night in Austin. They were on the sidewalk about 8:40 p.m. in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said. A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Two other men, 33 and 47, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The older man was hit in the leg and hand, and the other man was struck in the leg.

Hours earlier, four people were injured in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side. Someone fired shots at the group about 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 12200 block of South May Street, according to police. Officers were told that the shooters pulled up in two black sedans and opened fire toward people on the sidewalk, on a porch and inside a home.

One person was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said. A 24-year-old man was stabilized at the same hospital after being shot in the foot, and a 29-year-old woman was taken there and stabilized with gunshot wounds to the torso and forearm. Another man, 50, was shot in the ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

Three people were injured in a single shooting Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side. The victims were in three separate cars during a gathering shortly after 4 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Peoria Street when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. Another man, also 27, was grazed on his back and declined medical treatment. A 49-year-old woman was hit in the lower backside and went to Provident Hospital on her own in fair condition.

At least 20 other people have been injured by gunfire in Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.