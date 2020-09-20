Man dies from gunshot wounds to head and chest in Lawndale

A man was shot to death Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was shot in the head and chest about 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Avers Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Sharn Green, and an autopsy Sunday ruled his death a homicide.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

