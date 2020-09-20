26-year-old man murdered in Lithuanian Plaza

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in Lithuanian Plaza on the Southwest Side.

About 1:05 p.m. he was in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue, when he was struck shot, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of his death.

Area One detectives are investigating.

VEHICLE THEFTS REPORTED ON SOUTHWEST SIDE

WOMAN CHARGED WITH SLAMMING INTO WAUKEGAN SQUAD CAR WHILE ALLEGEDLY INTOXICATED

Advertisement

TWO MEN ACCUSED OF SELLING METH IN ELGIN