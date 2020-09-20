Expand / Collapse search

26-year-old man murdered in Lithuanian Plaza

Published 
Lithuanian Plaza
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in Lithuanian Plaza on the Southwest Side.

About 1:05 p.m. he was in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue, when he was struck shot, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of his death.

Area One detectives are investigating.

