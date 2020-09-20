Five shot dead, 30 others wounded in Chicago so far this weekend

Five people have been killed and 30 others, including a 16-year-old boy, have been injured by gunfire across Chicago so far this weekend.

Last weekend saw 54 people shot throughout the city, 12 of them fatally.

This weekend’s latest fatal attack happened Sunday in Lithuanian Plaza on the Southwest Side. A 26-year-old man was shot about 1:05 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, Chicago police said.

On Sunday morning, a 46-year-old man was shot to death in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 9:50 a.m., he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road, talking to someone standing on the passenger side, when someone wearing a black surgical mask and a black hoodie with a design on it fired shots at him, police said. He was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in South Chicago.

The 39-year-old was walking about 3:10 a.m. in the 7900 block of South South Chicago Avenue when a male shot him in the neck, Chicago police said. He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

The man was found in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds to his chest and face about 10:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Midway Park, police said. A male had apparently walked up to the vehicle and fired several shots, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting left a 24-year-old man dead in South Chicago.

Isaiah Armstrong was found unresponsive about 5:40 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Escanaba Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Calumet Heights.

In nonfatal attacks, a teenage boy was critically wounded early Saturday in South Chicago.

The 16-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Monroe Street when someone fired shots from a dark blue vehicle in an alley, according to police. He was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Three people were shot in a single attack Saturday night in Austin.

They were on the sidewalk about 8:40 p.m. in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said. A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Two other men, 33 and 47, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The older man was hit in the leg and hand, and the other man was struck in the leg.

Hours earlier, four people were injured in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Someone fired shots at the group about 5:45 p.m. in the 12200 block of South May Street, according to police. Officers were told that the shooters pulled up in two black sedans and opened fire towards people on the sidewalk, on a porch and inside a home.

One person was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said. A 24-year-old man was stabilized at the same hospital after being shot in the foot, and a 29-year-old woman was taken there and stabilized with gunshot wounds to the torso and forearm. Another man, 50, was shot in the ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

Less than an hour before that, another shooting left four people wounded in West Englewood on the South Side.

The group was standing outside about 5 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. One man, 30, was struck multiple times in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. Another man, 38, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle, and his condition was stabilized. A 23-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 39-year-old woman was shot in the calf. Both were stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Three people were injured in a single shooting Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The victims were in three separate cars during a gathering shortly after 4 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Peoria Street when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. Another man, also 27, was grazed on his back and declined medical treatment. A 49-year-old woman was hit in the lower backside and went to Provident Hospital on her own in fair condition.

At least 15 other people have been injured by gunfire in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.