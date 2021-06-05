15 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago since Friday night

Four people were killed 11 other wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night.

In the most recent fatal attack, a man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers found a man unresponsive about 1:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds on the head and chest in the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead the scene. He hasn’t been identified, according to police.

Another man, 26, was also hurt in the shooting, police said.

He was shot in the ankle and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital. He was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Mayfield, where he was in fair condition, police said.

On Friday, a man was killed in a shooting in Austin on the West Side, police said.

He was in a backyard about 7:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Le Moyne Street when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the head, police said.

The 23-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.

A man was fatally shot Friday in West Englewood on the South Side, police said.

The 27-year-old was on the sidewalk about 9:20 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a white sedan, police said.

The man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Less than an hour later, a man was found fatally shot in University Village on the Near West Side.

The 24-year-old was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head and chest in a vehicle about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In nonfatal shootings, three males were arrested in connection to a shooting in South Loop late Friday night.

A 30-year-old man was standing outside about 11 p.m. when he was shot in the leg by a male in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

A witness saw the shooter get in a car with two other males and they were arrested shortly after, according to police.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was serious, police said.

On Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The teen boy was sitting outside on the porch about 3:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 21st Place when someone inside a black-colored car fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the arm and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital by a relative, police said.

The teen told officers the gunman was firing shots at a nearby group and was hit by a stray bullet, police said.

At least nine others were hurt in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Thirty-seven people were shot, three fatally, last week over Memorial Day weekend.