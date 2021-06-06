8 people wounded in Burnside shooting

Six men and two women were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Burnside on the South Side.

The group was standing on the sidewalk at about 4 a.m. when two people inside a silver-colored car opened fire in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police and Fire officials said.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, police said. Another man, 28, was struck in the leg.

Two men, both 31, were also shot, police said. One was struck in the buttocks and the other was shot in the back and leg.

Another two men, 28 and 29, were struck in the back, police said.

A 32-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head while another, 38, was shot in in the leg, police said.

Six of the gunshot victims were taken in critical condition to hospitals in the area, fire officials said. Two others were transported in good condition.

All gunshot victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, the University of Chicago Medical Center and Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to fire officials.

Area Two detectives are investigating.