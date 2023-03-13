15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Fifteen people were wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend.

Two men were shot Saturday morning in the Loop as crowds flocked downtown for the annual dyeing of the Chicago River before the St. Patrick’s Day parade. The men were in the first block of North Dearborn Street when someone opened fire shortly before 9 a.m., Chicago police said. A 58-year-old man was grazed in the arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Another man, 35, took himself to the same hospital with a leg wound, police said. Both were listed in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting, which happened about an hour before the river-dyeing, were unclear.

Later that day, police found a 17-year-old boy wounded in a shooting in South Lawndale. Officers found the boy with a gunshot wound to the wrist just before 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road after he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

About four miles south, a 19-year-old man was shot about two and a half hours later. Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 9:20 p.m. found the man in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.

A man was shot Sunday morning during a robbery on the Near South Side. About 6 a.m., a gunman approached a 21-year-old man and demanded his property then opened fire, police said. The man was shot in both thighs and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Early Monday, a man was shot during an attempted robbery in West Lawn. The 46-year-old man was shot in the body after he refused to surrender belongings to a man at gunpoint around 3:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 64th Place, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

At least nine other people were shot between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday in Chicago.