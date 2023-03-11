2 shot just blocks away from where thousands gathered to watch dyeing of Chicago River

Two people were shot in the Loop Saturday morning, just blocks away from where thousands of people gathered to watch the Chicago River being dyed green for St. Patrick's Day.

There was a call for service around 8:51 a.m. in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his left arm. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 35-year-old man was also shot in the right leg at the same location.

He self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.