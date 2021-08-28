15-year-old boy among 2 found shot in vehicle in East Garfield Park

A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were found shot in a vehicle in East Garfield Park Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of West Adams.

At about 10:05 p.m., the two victims were discovered in a vehicle, police said.

The first victim, 15, was shot in the neck, and the 19-year-old was shot in the chest and arm.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Both were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Advertisement

No offender description is available, and Area Four detectives are investigating.