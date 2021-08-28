15-year-old boy among 2 found shot in vehicle in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were found shot in a vehicle in East Garfield Park Friday night.
The incident occurred in the 2800 block of West Adams.
At about 10:05 p.m., the two victims were discovered in a vehicle, police said.
The first victim, 15, was shot in the neck, and the 19-year-old was shot in the chest and arm.
Both were transported to the hospital in serious condition.
No offender description is available, and Area Four detectives are investigating.