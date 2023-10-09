15-year-old boy arrested 2 hours after allegedly robbing three Chicago businesses

A 15-year-old boy was arrested hours after allegedly robbing three businesses on Chicago's North and Northwest sides Sunday.

The juvenile faces three felony counts of robbery.

Chicago police say the teen is accused of committing multiple robbery-related incidents that occurred at the following locations Sunday:

4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue; entered a retail business and took property from within.

1800 block of West Irving Park Road; Entered a retail business and took property from within.

3300 block of North Lincoln Avenue; Entered a retail business and took property from within.

The juvenile was arrested about two hours after allegedly committing the robberies.

No additional information was made available by police.