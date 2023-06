A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Sunday.

Police said the victim was near the sidewalk along South California near West Cermak in Little Village around 4:11 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire.

He was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.