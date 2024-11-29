15-year-old boy shot on Chicago’s South Side, hospitalized: police

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest Friday afternoon in the 5900 block of S. Sangamon Street on Chicago’s South Side. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and is in good condition. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot in the chest Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The incident happened at 2:20 p.m. in the 5900 block of S. Sangamon Street.

The teen was standing near the sidewalk when an unknown offender shot him in the chest, police said.

He was transported to Comers Children's Hospital and is in good condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.