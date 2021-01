A 15-year-old boy was shot Thursday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was in a vehicle about 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Pershing Road when someone opened fire, striking him in the arm, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The teen took himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.