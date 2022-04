A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk around 2:36 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the index finger, police said.

The boy was taken by paramedics to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

