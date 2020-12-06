15-year-old boy, woman shot in Lawndale

A 15-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were getting out of a vehicle about 3:22 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The woman was in serious condition at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP