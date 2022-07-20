15-year-old boys charged with carjacking Chicago rideshare driver at gunpoint

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged after allegedly carjacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint Monday night in Stateway Gardens on the South Side.

Chicago police said the teens were arrested around 11:03 a.m. Tuesday morning after allegedly carjacking a female rideshare driver in the 4300 block of South Dearborn Street approximately 13 hours earlier.

Police said officers observed the stolen vehicle in traffic in the 5500 block of South Wells Street with the teens still inside. One of the boys was taken into custody while the other attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into arrested a short time later, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Both boys were charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, according to police.

They were due in bond court Wednesday.