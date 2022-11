A 15-year-old is being charged after a woman was carjacked in West Loop this August.

Police say the teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton on the Near West Side.

On Aug. 12 three offenders forcefully took a car from a 24-year-old woman in the first block of South Jefferson Avenue.

No additional information is available at this time.