15-year-old charged in West Side murder

A 15-year-old boy faces a murder charge in connection to an early November shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The teen, who’s unnamed because he’s charged as a juvenile, allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Cornell Smith on Nov. 2, authorities said.

The victim was in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue about 7:40 p.m. when the teen shot him in the hip, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon by CPD detectives, police said.

The teen also faces two felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm.

He’s expected to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.