15-year-old Cook County boy dies after being shot in Palatine; teen charged, another man at-large

A teen has been charged and an arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Palatine last week.

Around 5:19 a.m. on Aug. 17, Palatine police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East Clear Creek Bay where they found several spent shell casings.

Roughly seven minutes later, officers discovered a 15-year-old boy who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body in the 1200 block of Long Valley Drive, officials said.

The boy was transported by paramedics to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was initially listed in critical condition, police said.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy was charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently being held in custody at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago.

Later on Tuesday, just after 11:00 p.m., the 15-year-old boy who was shot passed away due to the injuries he sustained in the Aug. 17 shooting.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Damian Hernandez of Mount Prospect.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for the second offender, 18-year-old Jesus Pantoja of unincorporated Palatine.

Pantoja is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation into the shooting death of the 15-year-old boy is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Pantoja is asked to call the Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000