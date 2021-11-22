15-year-old girl last seen Friday at high school in Wicker Park

article

A 15-year-old girl was last seen Friday at a high school in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side.

Izebella Deleon was last seen about 7:45 a.m. at Amundsen High School in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, brown eyes, light brown hair, olive complexion and wears glasses, police said. She also goes by "Bella" or "Ezi."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 312-746-6554 or 911.