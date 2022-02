article

Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Sherlyn Ramirez was last seen in the 6000 block of South Richmond.

She is 5-feet 1-inches tall, about 100 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

If located, call 911 or Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.