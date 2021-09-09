15-year-old girl shot inside residence in Roseland, person of interest being questioned

A 15-year-old girl was shot in Roseland Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 10000 block of South Lafayette.

At about 2:45 p.m., the girl was inside of a residence when a suspect approached her, presented a gun and fired shots, police said.

The teen was struck in the leg and transported to the hospital in good condition.

A person of interest was transported for questioning.