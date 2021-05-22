15-year-old killed in Lawndale shooting: police

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., the teen was on a front porch in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street when two males approached and began firing shots at him, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified him.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the shooting.